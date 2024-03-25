Navya Nanda Shares Pics Of Bachchan Family's Holika Dahan Celebrations; Aishwarya Rai Spotted Amidst Feud Rumours

The third generation of the family, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to her Instagram to drop some images from the celebration. She herself was dolled up in a white suit for the occasion. In another photo, Abhishek Bachchan, looking dapper in a white kurta with a sleeveless jacket, can be seen closely looking at the bonfire. In one more photo, we see the ‘Guru’ actress turning photographer for her niece and husband as Navya applied a teeka on her uncle’s forehead. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous as ever in a white suit adorned with sindoor and teeka on her forehead.