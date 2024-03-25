Navya Nanda Shares Pics Of Bachchan Family's Holika Dahan Celebrations; Aishwarya Rai Spotted Amidst Feud Rumours

Holika Dahan, more popularly known as Choti Holi, is observed the day preceding the main Holi festival. This year, Choti Holi was celebrated on Sunday, March 24. Holi, the festival of colors, holds significant importance among Hindus. Beyond the playful splashing of colours, it symbolizes the triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology. Additionally, the festival marks the much-awaited arrival of the spring season.
Families light up bonfires on this day, and distribute sweets. And in the film fraternity, the Bachchans are known to get together and have a huge celebration. They gathered at the lawn outside of their home and celebrated the festivities together, as a family.
But this comes off as a surprise to all, considering the ongoing speculations about a feud in the family. Despite these rumours of ongoing family disputes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and the rest of the family came together for the Holika Dahan celebrations. Notably, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya were spotted together for the first time in years, adding to the significance of the occasion.
The third generation of the family, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to her Instagram to drop some images from the celebration. She herself was dolled up in a white suit for the occasion. In another photo, Abhishek Bachchan, looking dapper in a white kurta with a sleeveless jacket, can be seen closely looking at the bonfire. In one more photo, we see the ‘Guru’ actress turning photographer for her niece and husband as Navya applied a teeka on her uncle’s forehead. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous as ever in a white suit adorned with sindoor and teeka on her forehead.
Sharing the images, Navya penned in Hindi, “Holika Dahan.”
While many admired the family gathering photos, some questioned the absence of proper pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya. Many have also started to wonder whether the actress would be celebrating the festival of colours with her in-laws or not.