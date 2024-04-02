Art & Entertainment

Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals

Navya Naveli Nanda addressed whether she would like to have Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai on her podcast 'What The Hell Navya 2.'

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Jaya-Shweta-Navya, Aishwarya Rai Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda launched the much-awaited second season of her captivating podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya.’ Alongside her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and maternal grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, each episode explores their unique viewpoints on love, life, and women’s issues along with candid anecdotes from their personal experiences.

While it’s the three women in the Bachchan household that appear on the podcast, many have openly voiced their desire to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan join the podcast as well.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the host was asked if she would bring the rest of her family – Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan or Amitabh Bachchan – to come on the show for an episode. Dodging the question, she said, “Hopefully, we will have a season three and I would like to have guests outside the family.”

Advertisement

“I think that would be a lot of fun, we would get to learn so much from them and their experiences. People from maybe different fields; I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to get people from different fields and get their perspective, I think that would be really knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, nani and I – for us to be in conversation with someone who is from a completely different field to ours,” the 26-year old entrepreneur revealed.

Advertisement

In the second season of the podcast, Navya extended an invitation to her sibling-actor Agastya Nanda for an episode. The fact that he was invited means that there are possibilities for future episodes to have other guests. Fans are now clamoring for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her strong opinions, to join this popular podcast, at least for an episode.

As for ‘What The Hell Navya 2,’ it started to air this February. The highly-anticipated second season is also available on different audio platforms such as IVM Podcasts, Apple, Spotify, Google, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Inter Milan Stretch Lead At Top In Serie A
  4. Election News LIVE: Happy To Be In BJP, Says Maneka Gandhi Days After Son Varun Denied Ticket; Cong Manifesto Out On April 5
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar