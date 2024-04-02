Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals

Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda launched the much-awaited second season of her captivating podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya.’ Alongside her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and maternal grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, each episode explores their unique viewpoints on love, life, and women’s issues along with candid anecdotes from their personal experiences.
While it’s the three women in the Bachchan household that appear on the podcast, many have openly voiced their desire to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan join the podcast as well.
In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the host was asked if she would bring the rest of her family – Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan or Amitabh Bachchan – to come on the show for an episode. Dodging the question, she said, “Hopefully, we will have a season three and I would like to have guests outside the family.”
“I think that would be a lot of fun, we would get to learn so much from them and their experiences. People from maybe different fields; I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to get people from different fields and get their perspective, I think that would be really knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, nani and I – for us to be in conversation with someone who is from a completely different field to ours,” the 26-year old entrepreneur revealed.
In the second season of the podcast, Navya extended an invitation to her sibling-actor Agastya Nanda for an episode. The fact that he was invited means that there are possibilities for future episodes to have other guests. Fans are now clamoring for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her strong opinions, to join this popular podcast, at least for an episode.
As for ‘What The Hell Navya 2,’ it started to air this February. The highly-anticipated second season is also available on different audio platforms such as IVM Podcasts, Apple, Spotify, Google, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Music, and YouTube.