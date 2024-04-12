Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Unspools Memories Of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Eyes And ‘What She Said’

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and praised the actress for the lines she said.

Advertisement

Instagram
Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and praised the actress for the lines she said.

Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a scene where Ranbir is seen telling Aishwarya that they will “chit chat” on the plane, to which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played a poetess in the movie, said: “Guftgu bezar logo ki adat hai. Jo aankehin keh deti hain, unke aage lafzon ka darja kya.”

Karan%27s%20Story
Karan's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Karan captioned it: “Her beauty, her eyes, and what she said @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor.”

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar also stars Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. It tells the story of love, friendship, and heartbreak between the characters Alizeh and Ayan.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Assembly Polls, Statehood Soon For J&K, Says PM Modi In Udhampur
  7. Sports World LIVE: ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Gets Underway
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch