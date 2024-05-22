Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan On 2 Decades Of ‘Yuva’: 'Can’t Believe It’s Been 20 Years'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in the yet-to-be-titled Shoojit Sircar directorial, is celebrating two decades of his cult film ‘Yuva’ directed by Mani Ratnam.

Abhishek Bachchan
info_icon

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote the Hindi dialogues for Abhishek’s character in the film. The two later had a fallout after Anurag felt Abhishek didn’t do justice to his dialogues. However, they buried the hatchets and went on to collaborate on ‘Manmarziyaan’.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a video, which shows a scene where his character Lallan is testing the mic before an election speech.

Abhishek Bachchan via Instagram Stories
Abhishek Bachchan via Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor wrote on the video, “#20yearsofYuva. My God! Can’t believe it’s been 20 years." ‘Yuva' was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil as ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’.

It is loosely based on the life of George Reddy, a scholar from Osmania University in Hyderabad. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonu Sood, and Esha Deol in key roles. Abhishek plays a villain in the film, who carries out political assaults at the behest of a politician played by Om Puri.

