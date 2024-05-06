Abhishek Bachchan Joins Akshay Kumar And Riteish Deshmukh In 'Housefull 5': It Feels Like Returning Home

Last year, the makers of 'Housefull' announced its fifth installment. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Now, they have been joined by none other than Abhishek Bachchan. Yes, you read it right! Abhishek has returned to the franchise. For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan earlier shared the same screen space with Akshay and Riteish in 'Housefull 3' in 2016.
Abhishek is excited to make his return to 'Housefull' franchise. As per a report in ANI, he said in a statement, "It feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay, and Riteish."
'Housefull 5' will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Tarun also directed Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer 'Dostana'. On working with Tarun again, Jr Bachchan said, "This is going to be a lot of fun''.
Sajid Nadiadwala is "thrilled" to be collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan again in the franchise. He said, "His dedication, comic timing, and sincerity will only elevate our film."
'Housefull 5' was announced in June 2023. It was supposed to release in Diwali this year. Later, the release date was pushed to June 6, 2025. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to announce the same. He assured ''FIVE times the madness'' in the fifth installment.
For those unaware, 'Housefull 1' (2010) and 'Housefull 2' (2012) were directed by Sajid Khan. The first instalment starred Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey. John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin and Rishi Kapoor starred in the second one. 'Housefull 3' (2016) was directed by Sajid-Farhad and 'Housefull 4' (2019) was helmed by only Farhad Samji. 'Housefull 4' had a new cast - Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.
Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh were part of all the installments.