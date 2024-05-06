Abhishek Bachchan Joins Akshay Kumar And Riteish Deshmukh In 'Housefull 5': It Feels Like Returning Home

Last year, the makers of 'Housefull' announced its fifth installment. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Now, they have been joined by none other than Abhishek Bachchan. Yes, you read it right! Abhishek has returned to the franchise. For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan earlier shared the same screen space with Akshay and Riteish in 'Housefull 3' in 2016.