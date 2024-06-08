Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan To Collaborate With Son Abhishek Bachchan, Gives A Peek Into The Untitled Project

Amitabh Bachchan is set to collaborate with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, for an untitled project. The actor teased his fans with a glimpse from the studio.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Photo: X
81-year-old Amitabh Bachchan shows no signs of slowing down. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where he will be sharing the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Amidst this, he shared a picture that hinted that he will be reuniting with his son – Abhishek Bachchan – for an untitled project. The picture has gone viral on social media, and it has got fans on their toes.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Abhishek Bachchan. The picture showed the actors sitting in a studio with headsets on their ears. Amitabh is seen dressed in a printed sweatshirt with red sweatpants. On the other hand, Abhishek is seen in a blue sweatshirt that he had paired with jeans and sneakers. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “T 5035 - पिता पुत्र दोनों बैठे , एक जगह ही काम पे ; जल्द आवे पर्दे पर जोड़ी , इनके अद्भुत काम के (Translation: Both father and son sit at one place and work; this pair should come on screen soon, because of their amazing work)”

Take a look at the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan here.

The picture has fetched over 8.8K likes and 199.6K views. Fans are speculating that the actors might be lending their voices to an upcoming movie. Reacting to the picture, one fan said, “Sr.B is more colorful than Jr.B...the more you get older that inner child in you rises again.” A second fan wrote, “Looks like the recording of some new song is going on. If the song is good, then it will create a stir in the market.” A third fan commented, “Amit ji flexed his work and son at the same time. He is undoubtedly the legendary actor for a reason.”

The last time the father-son duo was seen in a film was ‘Ghoomer.’

