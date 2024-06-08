Starring Prabhas, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the makers have finally unveiled another poster of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is seen in a striking pose as he gets into his character of Ashwatthama. The poster has started making waves on social media, and it has upped the ante.
Taking to their Instagram, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared the poster of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. The actor is seen in a brown outfit that covers his entire body. On one hand, he is seen holding a staff, and, on the other hand, he is seen holding a futuristic weapon. His long white beard is seen flowing down from his face and he has a teeka on his forehead. The actor is seen standing on a dystopian land with a futuristic vehicle behind him and bodies strewn on the ground.
Sharing the poster, they wrote, “𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠…3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, out on June 10th.” Take a look at the poster here.
The poster has fetched over 89K likes. Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “So, nobody's gonna talk about how cool the vehicle behind looks?” A second fan commented, “Whenever I feel sad, something from Kalki 2898 As Drops and I become happy.” A third fan mentioned, “Robot in the temple, ashwatthama with a modern weapon in the dystopian world..peak cinema already.”
Recently, Prabhas announced that the trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be released on June 10. Apart from Prabhas and Bachchan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone. The film is being helmed by Nag Ashwin and is being bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt. It is set to release in cinemas on June 27.