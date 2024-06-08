Taking to their Instagram, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared the poster of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. The actor is seen in a brown outfit that covers his entire body. On one hand, he is seen holding a staff, and, on the other hand, he is seen holding a futuristic weapon. His long white beard is seen flowing down from his face and he has a teeka on his forehead. The actor is seen standing on a dystopian land with a futuristic vehicle behind him and bodies strewn on the ground.