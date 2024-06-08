South Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan Gears Up To Battle It Out As Ashwatthama In The New Poster Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have released a poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. The movie is set to release on June 27.

Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Starring Prabhas, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the makers have finally unveiled another poster of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is seen in a striking pose as he gets into his character of Ashwatthama. The poster has started making waves on social media, and it has upped the ante.

Taking to their Instagram, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared the poster of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. The actor is seen in a brown outfit that covers his entire body. On one hand, he is seen holding a staff, and, on the other hand, he is seen holding a futuristic weapon. His long white beard is seen flowing down from his face and he has a teeka on his forehead. The actor is seen standing on a dystopian land with a futuristic vehicle behind him and bodies strewn on the ground.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠…3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, out on June 10th.” Take a look at the poster here.

The poster has fetched over 89K likes. Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “So, nobody's gonna talk about how cool the vehicle behind looks?” A second fan commented, “Whenever I feel sad, something from Kalki 2898 As Drops and I become happy.” A third fan mentioned, “Robot in the temple, ashwatthama with a modern weapon in the dystopian world..peak cinema already.”

Recently, Prabhas announced that the trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be released on June 10. Apart from Prabhas and Bachchan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone. The film is being helmed by Nag Ashwin and is being bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt. It is set to release in cinemas on June 27.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Baron Ramoji Rao Dies At 87
  2. Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter
  3. Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Time At 7:15 PM On June 9 Amid Heavy Security | Venue, Guests & Other Deets
  4. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
  5. Prashant Kishor 'Won't Get Into Election Numbers Anymore' After His Predictions For LS Polls Go Wrong
Entertainment News
  1. Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics
  2. ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  3. How Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla Are Turning Fashion Trendsetters
  4. ‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics
  5. Sharmin Segal On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: Had A Lot At Stake With The Show, Pressure To Deliver Was High
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rashid, Farooqi Bowl AFG To Historic 84-Run Win Over NZ
  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN Dealt Early Blows In Pursuit Of 125-Run Target
  3. England 0-1 Iceland: Gareth Southgate Promises Three Lions Will Learn From Loss
  4. French Open: Errani Hopes To Help Doubles Partner Paolini Ahead Of Swiatek Final
  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Bowl First In Texas - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  2. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
  3. World’s 50 Best Restaurants Revealed, Spain Boasts The Best!
  4. Day After Strike On School Killed 33, Israel Strikes Another UN School As Gaza War Enters 9th Month | Latest Updates
  5. Top 15 Pride Parades You Must Attend This Year!
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9