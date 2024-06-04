Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about the "trended lingo," expressing that he finds the expression "next level" very cliched.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The cine icon took to his blog and wrote, “Oh! What a world we live in... and the lamentation is that, we, my generation, shall and does have extremely limited time to witness and evolve to the next level...” “Ah! Such a cliched expression, 'next level,' used in all conversations and descriptions with impunity and not knowing how to express the moment or idea or achievement.” The actor suggested using adjectives in place of the “so-called trended lingo.” “Just convert the moment to a self-designed adjective, and languish in its inventive prodigious masterpiece, than to be irritatingly rational and follow the 'so-called trended lingo',” he wrote.

On the work front, the thespian is gearing up for the release of his upcoming epic science fiction action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh will be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama, alongside Prabhas as Bhairav, Kamal Haasan as Kali, and Deepika Padukone as Padma.

He will then appear in 'Vettaiyan' alongside Rajinikanth. The action drama film, written and directed by T. J. Gnanavel, also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

