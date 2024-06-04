The cine icon took to his blog and wrote, “Oh! What a world we live in... and the lamentation is that, we, my generation, shall and does have extremely limited time to witness and evolve to the next level...” “Ah! Such a cliched expression, 'next level,' used in all conversations and descriptions with impunity and not knowing how to express the moment or idea or achievement.” The actor suggested using adjectives in place of the “so-called trended lingo.” “Just convert the moment to a self-designed adjective, and languish in its inventive prodigious masterpiece, than to be irritatingly rational and follow the 'so-called trended lingo',” he wrote.