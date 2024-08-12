In a conversation with Bollywood UK Media, Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the fake video and also to the online discussions about his relationship by trolls where his every move is scrutinized. The actor flaunted his wedding ring and confirmed that his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still going strong. Abhishek said, “I am still married. I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it.”