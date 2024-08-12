Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. The couple has been making news ever since rumours of their split have started surfacing on social media. The rumours were aggravated lately because Aishwarya was clicked with Aaradhya at the recent Ambani-Merchant wedding, while Abhishek was clicked with his family. Moreover, a deepfake video of Abhishek confirming his divorce also went viral. Amidst this, the actor has finally broken his silence and has addressed the speculations regarding his marriage.
In a conversation with Bollywood UK Media, Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the fake video and also to the online discussions about his relationship by trolls where his every move is scrutinized. The actor flaunted his wedding ring and confirmed that his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still going strong. Abhishek said, “I am still married. I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it.”
The deepfake video went viral after it was shared massively on social media. Abhishek was recently spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he cheered for the sportsmen representing India. He was also seen hugging Neeraj Chopra after he won the silver.
On the work front, reports mention that Abhishek has joined the Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan starrer ‘King’. The actor will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film, ‘Be Happy’. He also has Shoojit Sircar’s next directorial in his kitty. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II.’ The couple tied the knot in 2007. They have a daughter together – Aaradhya.