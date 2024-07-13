Art & Entertainment

'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh

Sanjay Dutt is part of 'Housefull 5', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sanjay Dutt in Housefull 5
Sanjay Dutt on board for Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull 5' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of 'Housefull 5'. Sanjay will be part of the star-studded cast of the hit franchise. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are already part of the fifth instalment of 'Housefull'. 'Housefull 5' is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. His production house shared a picture of him with Sanjay and wrote, “NGEFamily is thrilled to announce @duttsanjay is joining the #Housefull5 family! Looking forward to another exciting journey filled with madness (sic).”

Have a look at the post here.

Sajid Nadiadwala spoke about Sanjay being part of 'Housefull 5' in a statement. He said that Sanjay Dutt has been like his family from the beginning of his journey and added, ''Beyond his iconic status as one of the greatest superstars of all time, he exemplifies qualities that make him one of the finest human beings I've had the honour to collaborate with earlier and now with Housefull 5, we embark on another exhilarating adventure together, celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless joy of cinema."

Sanjay said that he has known Sajid since his early days as an assistant, and he is like family to him and their friendship has only gotten stronger over the years. He is thrilled to be working with him again on 'Housefull 5' and looks forward to collaborate further.

It would be exciting to see Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt sharing the same screen space in the comedy drama. For the unversed, Abhishek, Akshay Kumar and Riteish earlier worked together in 'Housefull 3' in 2016.

'Housefull 5' was announced last year in June. It was supposed to release in Diwali this year. Later, the release date was pushed to June 6, 2025. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Scores: Abhishek Sharma Strikes, Removes Tadiwanashe Marumani In Harare
  2. James Anderson Retirement: England Add Mark Wood For Second Test Against West Indies
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Toss Update: Gill Opts To Bowl; Tushar Deshpande Debuts - Check Playing 11s
  4. Gautam Gambhir To Meet Selection Panel Next Week To Pick Squads For Sri Lanka Series: Report
  5. BBL 2024-25 Schedule Announced; Australian Test Players Given Larger Window To Participate
Football News
  1. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Spain Vs England Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  2. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  3. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  4. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  5. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Shares Nick Kyrgios' Hint At US Open Return, Unsure If It's A Joke
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics
  4. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  5. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Leads In Bypoll Election Results
  2. Chandipura Virus Suspected In Gujarat Child Deaths, Health Officials Investigate
  3. Delhi Police Files FIR Over Offensive Comments On Social Media Targeting Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow
  4. Kashmir Martyrs' Day: House Arrest For Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah; Image Of Locked Gate On X
  5. Day In Pics: July 13, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
  2. AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected
  3. Travel + Leisure Ranks The Best International Airlines of 2024
  4. Queen Camilla's Handbag Has A Surprising Link To Princess Diana
  5. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
World News
  1. ‘Should Be Released Immediately’: Imran Khan And Wife Acquitted In Unlawful Marriage Case
  2. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
  3. Israeli Attack Kills 71 In Southern Gaza Strip, 289 Wounded
  4. AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected
  5. Travel + Leisure Ranks The Best International Airlines of 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Leads In Bypoll Election Results
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Barbora Krejcikova To Take On Jasmine Paolini In Wimbledon Women's Singles Final