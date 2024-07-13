'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of 'Housefull 5'. Sanjay will be part of the star-studded cast of the hit franchise. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are already part of the fifth instalment of 'Housefull'. 'Housefull 5' is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Sajid confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. His production house shared a picture of him with Sanjay and wrote, “NGEFamily is thrilled to announce @duttsanjay is joining the #Housefull5 family! Looking forward to another exciting journey filled with madness (sic).”
Have a look at the post here.
Sajid Nadiadwala spoke about Sanjay being part of 'Housefull 5' in a statement. He said that Sanjay Dutt has been like his family from the beginning of his journey and added, ''Beyond his iconic status as one of the greatest superstars of all time, he exemplifies qualities that make him one of the finest human beings I've had the honour to collaborate with earlier and now with Housefull 5, we embark on another exhilarating adventure together, celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless joy of cinema."
Sanjay said that he has known Sajid since his early days as an assistant, and he is like family to him and their friendship has only gotten stronger over the years. He is thrilled to be working with him again on 'Housefull 5' and looks forward to collaborate further.
It would be exciting to see Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt sharing the same screen space in the comedy drama. For the unversed, Abhishek, Akshay Kumar and Riteish earlier worked together in 'Housefull 3' in 2016.
'Housefull 5' was announced last year in June. It was supposed to release in Diwali this year. Later, the release date was pushed to June 6, 2025. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.