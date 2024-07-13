'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh

Sajid Nadiadwala spoke about Sanjay being part of 'Housefull 5' in a statement. He said that Sanjay Dutt has been like his family from the beginning of his journey and added, ''Beyond his iconic status as one of the greatest superstars of all time, he exemplifies qualities that make him one of the finest human beings I've had the honour to collaborate with earlier and now with Housefull 5, we embark on another exhilarating adventure together, celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless joy of cinema."