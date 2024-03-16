On Friday, it was reported that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan underwent an angioplasty after he was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. However, later in the day, Big B was clicked attending an ISPL match in Mumbai.
Not just that, he even shared the first post on his official Instagram account amid reports of him being hospitalised. In the picture, he is seen with son Abhishek Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from the ISPL 2024 final. The trio were spotted having a conversation at the stadium. Big B captioned the post as, “What a humbling experience this evening at the ISPL FINALS ,to have spent time with the GREAT SACHIN .. and to learn and admire his incredible knowledge about Cricket.”
Advertisement
Senior Bachchan even went on to dismiss reports of his hospitalisation. In a video from the event, a fan asked about his health and the actor replied, “Fake news.” The fan had asked him, “Amit ji, take care. How are you? All fine?” Big B replied that he is doing good.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, via his blog in the early hours of Saturday, recalled his experience during the ISPL finals. While he expressed sadness over the loss, he admitted that the opposing team played better on the day. During the finale, Tiigers of Kolkata took home the first-ever ISPL title by defeating Majhi Mumbai.
Advertisement
The actor also shared that he got mobbed outside the stadium and said, “Got stuck at the entrance gate for over an hour .. just immobile .. crowds in their enthusiasm and mobbing did not give us even an inch to move .. and by the time compromised security could get us through our batting innings was over .. and we knew the score was dismal.”
He was all praise for his son Abhishek and wrote, “However .. the spirit of sportsmanship should never be overshadowed by defeat .. and the grace shown by Abhishek in meeting all the players soon after the game was over was hugely appreciated .. not just our team but congratulated the Kolkata team as well.”
The actor, who was last seen in the film ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, has Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in the lineup.