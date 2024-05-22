Did You Know? Abhishek Bachchan Thought Mani Ratnam Wanted To Contact Amitabh Bachchan When He Approached Him For 'Yuva'

Abhishek Bachchan has worked with Mani Ratnam in three films – ‘Yuva’, ‘Guru’, and ‘Raavan.’ In a recent interview, the actor recalled how ‘Yuva’ was a turning point in his career. He mentioned how when Mani Ratnam approached him for the film, he initially thought that the director wanted to contact his father, Amitabh Bachchan, through him.
In a conversation with Times Now, Abhishek Bachchan mentioned how Shaad Ali had set up a meeting with Mani Ratnam. He thought the critically acclaimed director wanted to meet Amitabh Bachchan through him. He said, “I thought he wanted to get in touch with Dad through me.” However, at the meeting, the director offered him the role of Lallan Singh in ‘Yuva.’
The actor continued, “After he told me the story and my character, he said, ‘I forgot to mention the most important thing. Would you like to work with me?’ I just laughed and told him what an honour it would be to work with him. I’m thankful I got Yuva at a time when I really needed it. It boosted my confidence as an actor. I’ve evolved with Mani.”
In the same interview, Bachchan also heaped praises on his co-actors Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Rani Mukerji. He praised Mukerji, who plays his wife in the film, and said that she helped him with his role. He also praised Ratnam for how he had written his character.
Released in 2004, ‘Yuva’ explores the lives of three young men whose lives intersect during a crucial incident on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge. Abhishek Bachchan plays Lallan Singh, a local goon whose life changes after the incident. This political drama was critically acclaimed, and Bachchan’s performance earned him significant praise.