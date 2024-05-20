Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Casts His Vote With Wife Jaya; Aishwarya Fulfils Her Civic Duty Separately

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan braved Mumbai's searing sun and cast his vote on Monday afternoon along with his wife Jaya, who's also a Rajya Sabha MP.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Photo: Instagram
Both are no strangers to politics, so voting is an exercise they take very seriously. Big B had made headlines outside the cinema when he trounced the veteran Congress leader who had rebelled against the party, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, in 1984 and became the MP from Allahabad (the present Prayagraj).

He quit Parliament in July 1987 at the height of the Bofors scandal, which had signed the reputation of his brother, Ajitabh Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan has been an outspoken Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party since 2004 and campaigned for the Trinamool Congress in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

The senior actor arrived at the polling booth dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, which he paired with a beige jacket.

His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has returned from the Cannes Film Festival, also cast her vote at the same polling station, although she arrived separately to fulfil her civic duty.

She was seen wearing a white shirt which she paired with denims. She also wore the arm-sling to rest her injured hand, which was much commented upon when she was seen with it at Cannes. She displayed her inked index finger and smiled for the paparazzi before leaving the venue after casting her vote.

