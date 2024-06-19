Abhishek Bachchan Reportedly Buys 6 Apartments In Mumbai For Rs 15 Crore

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who currently stays with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in Jalsa, has reportedly bought six apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali area. The actor bought the apartments at a whopping amount of Rs 15.42 crore as per the documents sourced by Zapkey.com. As per reports, these premium properties are part of the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty. It spreads over an area of 4,894 sq ft and priced at Rs 31,498 per sq ft.
Money Control reports states that the sale agreement of the properties was finalised on May 5, 2024. According to the registration documents, the first apartment, which has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft, was bought for Rs 3.42 crore. The second and third apartments, each covering 252 sq ft, were purchased at Rs 79 lakh each. The fourth and fifth apartments, with carpet areas of 1,101 sq ft and 1,094 sq ft, were sold for Rs 3.52 crore and Rs 3.39 crore, respectively. Abhishek bought the sixth apartment at Rs 3.39 crore.
Reportedly, the apartments are situated on the 57th floor of the property. It has recently received an occupation certificate.
For those unversed, in August 2021, the 'Yuva' actor sold a Worli apartment built by the same developer for Rs 45.75 crore. He originally bought it in 2014 for over Rs 41 crore. Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput also have an apartment in the same building.
On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Ghoomer'. He will be next seen in Remo D'Souza's Be Happy', Shoojit Sircar's untitled next and 'Housefull 5'.