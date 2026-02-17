Our Universe Episodes 5 And 6 Release Date India: Landlord Twist Shakes Things Up

Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 release date India details are here.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Our Universe
A Still From Our Universe Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 release date India confirmed.

  • Streaming time around 7:00 pm IST.

  • Landlord twist sparks tension and love triangle.

The buzz around Our Universe continues to grow as fans look up the Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 release date India and streaming details. The heart-warming K-drama, which premiered earlier this month on tvN, has quickly built a loyal audience thanks to its mix of family warmth and romantic tension.

The series airs every Wednesday and Thursday in South Korea at 10:40 pm KST. For viewers in India, that usually means the episodes become available around 7:00 pm IST on the same day, depending on platform updates.

Where to watch Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 on OTT in India

International viewers can stream the drama on:

  • Viki with English subtitles

  • HBO Max in selected Asian regions

Both platforms have been carrying the series for global audiences following its Korean broadcast.

Harry Potter series first look out - Instagram/HBO Max
Harry Potter Series Begins Production; First Look Of Dominic McLaughlin As A Wizard Unveiled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What happens when Park Yoon-seong returns?

The latest preview hints at a major twist. Park Yoon-seong, played by Park Seo-ham, unexpectedly turns up at Woo Hyun-jin’s home, only to reveal that he is her landlord and a senior from her past. His sudden appearance throws Hyun-jin, portrayed by Roh Jeong-eui, off balance.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Seon Tae-hyung, played by Bae In-hyuk, struggles with jealousy when Hyun-jin attempts to hide both him and little Woo-ju from Yoon-seong. The tension hints at the beginning of a complicated love triangle.

As the fragile co-parenting arrangement risks exposure, episodes 5 and 6 promise emotional confrontations, awkward humour and deeper character growth. For fans invested in Woo-ju’s journey, the coming week could mark a turning point.

Hacks Still - IMDB
HBO’s Hacks Rewrites The Power Playbook By Burning The Boys’ Club

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to drop on February 18 and February 19, 2026 respectively.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NEP Vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Associate Nations Battle In Dead Rubber At Wankhede Stadium

  2. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

  3. NZ Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Competition's History

  4. Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

  5. Delhi Traffic Curbs During AI Summit Raise Concerns for CBSE Board Exam Students

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  5. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight