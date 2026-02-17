Our Universe Episodes 5 And 6 Release Date India: Landlord Twist Shakes Things Up

Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 release date India confirmed.
Streaming time around 7:00 pm IST.
Landlord twist sparks tension and love triangle.
The buzz around Our Universe continues to grow as fans look up the Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 release date India and streaming details. The heart-warming K-drama, which premiered earlier this month on tvN, has quickly built a loyal audience thanks to its mix of family warmth and romantic tension.
The series airs every Wednesday and Thursday in South Korea at 10:40 pm KST. For viewers in India, that usually means the episodes become available around 7:00 pm IST on the same day, depending on platform updates.
Where to watch Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 on OTT in India
International viewers can stream the drama on:
Viki with English subtitles
HBO Max in selected Asian regions
Both platforms have been carrying the series for global audiences following its Korean broadcast.
What happens when Park Yoon-seong returns?
The latest preview hints at a major twist. Park Yoon-seong, played by Park Seo-ham, unexpectedly turns up at Woo Hyun-jin’s home, only to reveal that he is her landlord and a senior from her past. His sudden appearance throws Hyun-jin, portrayed by Roh Jeong-eui, off balance.
Meanwhile, Seon Tae-hyung, played by Bae In-hyuk, struggles with jealousy when Hyun-jin attempts to hide both him and little Woo-ju from Yoon-seong. The tension hints at the beginning of a complicated love triangle.
As the fragile co-parenting arrangement risks exposure, episodes 5 and 6 promise emotional confrontations, awkward humour and deeper character growth. For fans invested in Woo-ju’s journey, the coming week could mark a turning point.
Episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to drop on February 18 and February 19, 2026 respectively.