Shah Rukh Khan ‘100% Should Have Got The National Award For Swades', Says Anupam Kher

When superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan (2023), his fans, colleagues, critics, and admirers congratulated him and celebrated his win. However, many have said that he should have won the honour back in 2005 for his role in Swades (2004). No doubt he deserved the award for Jawan, but Swades was also one of his best performances. Actor Anupam Kher, reacting to Shah Rukh's National Award win, told PTI that he "went unrecognised" for his work in many films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Kher played Khan's father in Aditya Chopra-directed 1995 film.