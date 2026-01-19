Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

AR Rahman’s Chhaava remarks sparked backlash over claims of industry divisiveness.
Varun Grover defended Rahman, criticising online abuse and forced apologies.
The controversy reopened debates on communal bias and artistic freedom in Bollywood.
Composer AR Rahman found himself at the centre of an intense public debate after describing the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava as a divisive film and speaking about experiencing subtle communal bias within the Hindi film industry. The remarks, made during an interview, quickly drew criticism on social media.
AR Rahman on Chhaava and industry shifts
While addressing questions around representation and power structures, Rahman suggested that the industry had changed over the past few years. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, he reflected that earlier such bias was never apparent to him, but added that recent power shifts might have altered the creative ecosystem. He clarified that while Chhaava aimed to portray bravery, he personally felt the narrative leaned into divisive themes.
The reaction online was swift, with several users criticising the Oscar-winning composer. Soon after, Rahman released a video clarification, expressing regret for any hurt caused. He reiterated that music has always been his way of connecting people and honouring Indian culture, stressing that he never intended to create division.
Varun Grover calls out online backlash
National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover stepped in to support Rahman, calling the backlash unfair and aggressive. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Grover wrote that Rahman was attacked for expressing an opinion rooted in lived experience and in a restrained manner. He added that the composer being compelled to clarify or apologise only underlined the very divisiveness he had pointed towards.
Grover’s post reignited discussions around freedom of expression, especially for artists speaking candidly about uncomfortable realities within the industry.
A wider conversation on expression and dissent
The episode has since grown into a broader conversation about dissent, audience sensitivity, and the shrinking tolerance for nuance in public discourse. Rahman’s measured tone, coupled with Grover’s defence, has drawn attention to how quickly artistic opinions can escalate into polarising debates.