AR Rahman Admits Chhaava Is Divisive, Calls ‘Subhanallah’ Usage In Film Cringe

AR Rahman says Chhaava is divisive but driven by bravery.
Composer calls Subhanallah usage in negative scenes cringe.
Rahman says scoring Chhaava film was an honour despite backlash.
AR Rahman has spoken candidly about the backlash surrounding Chhaava, admitting that the Vicky Kaushal-starrer is a divisive film while standing by his decision to compose its music. The film, which emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2025, sparked widespread debate over its portrayal of historical conflict and religious imagery.
AR Rahman on Chhaava divisiveness
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman reflected on working in an increasingly polarised film environment. “Some films are made with bad intention. I try to avoid those movies,” he said, adding that art should ideally replace negativity with empathy and reflection. When questioned about Chhaava specifically, Rahman acknowledged the criticism head-on. “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness,” he said, while stressing that the emotional core of the film centred on bravery.
Rahman also addressed the contradiction between his concerns and his pride in the soundtrack. “I asked the director why he needed me for this film. He said they needed only me,” Rahman recalled. He added that audiences are capable of distinguishing manipulation from truth, saying people possess an “internal conscience”.
‘Subhanallah’ usage was cringe, says Rahman
Responding to criticism over characters using words like Subhanallah and Alhamdulillah during negative moments, Rahman did not hold back. “That is such a cliché. It is cringe,” he said. Emphasising his respect for viewers, he added that people are not foolish enough to be misled by false representation and that he has faith in humanity’s moral compass.
Why scoring Chhaava still mattered
Despite reservations, Rahman described composing for a film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as deeply meaningful. “Chhaava is like the blood of every Maratha,” he said, calling it an honour to contribute to a story so emotionally rooted in cultural memory.