AR Rahman Admits Chhaava Is Divisive, Calls ‘Subhanallah’ Usage In Film Cringe

AR Rahman on Chhaava divisiveness

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman reflected on working in an increasingly polarised film environment. “Some films are made with bad intention. I try to avoid those movies,” he said, adding that art should ideally replace negativity with empathy and reflection. When questioned about Chhaava specifically, Rahman acknowledged the criticism head-on. “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness,” he said, while stressing that the emotional core of the film centred on bravery.