Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday share a good bond with each other. They are the BFFs in B-town. The divas also appeared together on 'Koffee With Karan 8' where they had a great time with host Karan Johar. On the show, they opened up about their both personal and professional lives. Well, some good news for Sara and Ananya's fans out there. Speculations are rife that they might come together for 'Cocktail 2'. Recently, the duo was spotted outside a production house that made people assume that Sara and Ananya are coming together for a movie.