Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday share a good bond with each other. They are the BFFs in B-town. The divas also appeared together on 'Koffee With Karan 8' where they had a great time with host Karan Johar. On the show, they opened up about their both personal and professional lives. Well, some good news for Sara and Ananya's fans out there. Speculations are rife that they might come together for 'Cocktail 2'. Recently, the duo was spotted outside a production house that made people assume that Sara and Ananya are coming together for a movie.
Are Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Collaborating For 'Cocktail 2? Here's What We Know
Sara and Ananya were snapped at the office of Maddock films that also produced Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Cocktail'. Ananya wore a white tank top and a pair of jeans while Sara sported a chic look as she donned a cropped T-shirt and black pants.
News18 reported that Ananya and Sara are in talks for 'Cocktail 2'. They are likely to play the leads in the film. If this report happens to be true, then it would be a treat to see Ananya and Sara sharing the same screen space together.
Talking about the original 'Cocktail', it released in 2012 and was directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Deepika and Saif, the film also starred Diana Penty, Randeep Hooda and Dimple Kapadia who played key roles. The movie was well-received by audiences and the critics alike.
The official statement regarding the casting of 'Cocktail 2' is still awaited. We hope the makers announce it soon.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan had two releases last year- 'Gaslight', and 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. She will be next seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Metro...In Dino'. Ananya Panday was seen in 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She has an web series 'Call Me Bae' and Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller in her kitty.