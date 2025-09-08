Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Becomes First-Ever Anime Film To Release With 5 AM Shows In India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle advance booking in India

Apart from India, the Japanese movie will be released in the US, Canada, UK, and other countries. It will be released in over 750 screens nationwide. The advance booking started with a positive note. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, PVR sold 25,000 tickets, Cinepolis 6,000, and over 65,000 tickets were booked on BookMyShow. As the demand for the film is increasing, more shows are likely to be added in both IMAX and standard theatres across the country.