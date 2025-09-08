Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Becomes First-Ever Anime Film To Release With 5 AM Shows In India

Advance booking for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has started. It will be screened in India in limited theatres from September 12-14.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date in India, advance booking Photo: YouTube
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has received a positive response in pre-sales in India

  • It will release nationwide across selective theatres on September 12

  • The Infinity Castle Trilogy marks the final arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc Part 1: Akaza Sairai, the highly anticipated first movie in the trilogy, adapting the final arc of the manga, is set to hit theatres in India on September 12. The movie will be released in Japanese and English in IMAX and other premium large formats. Advance booking for the anime movie has started on BookMyShow, but it will be screened in limited theatres from September 12-14.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle advance booking in India

Apart from India, the Japanese movie will be released in the US, Canada, UK, and other countries. It will be released in over 750 screens nationwide. The advance booking started with a positive note. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, PVR sold 25,000 tickets, Cinepolis 6,000, and over 65,000 tickets were booked on BookMyShow. As the demand for the film is increasing, more shows are likely to be added in both IMAX and standard theatres across the country.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date in India and other countries - YouTube
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Release Date: Here’s When Indian And International Fans Can Watch The Anime Movie

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When is the early show of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in India?

Due to a strong response, cinema chains have added early morning shows. The anime film will have advance screenings as early as 5 am in cities like Pune and Mumbai. The earliest show will be at Inox Megaplex, Pune, at 5:15 am, followed by Cinepolis Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, at 5:20 am. There will be 6:30 am shows at PVR Nexus, Inox Mantri Square, Inox Galleria Mall, Bengaluru and 6:40 am shows at PVR Vegas Dwarka and Inox Vishal Mall in Delhi.

It is expected to mint moolah at the Indian box office.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "DEMON SLAYER'5 AM SHOWS TO BE HELD IN MANY PARTS OF INDIA... #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle becomes the first-ever anime film to release with 5 am shows in #India, with tickets selling fast and several shows already sold out. #SonyPicturesEntertainment, in collaboration with #CrunchyRoll, will release the film in over 750 screens nationwide – the widest release ever for an anime film in #India – across all formats."

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Story

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer revolves around the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day and finds out his family has been slaughtered by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He now wants to avenge the death of his family. He comes in contact with Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training and becomes a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the demons.

