Sony Acquires 50% Stake In Michael Jackson’s Catalogue For $600 Million

Sony Music Group has reportedly made a groundbreaking acquisition, securing at least $600 million for a 50% stake in Michael Jackson's illustrious catalogue. With this transaction, the legendary singer's musical assets are estimated to soar beyond a staggering $1.2 billion.

The deal marks a historic milestone in the music industry, representing the largest-ever acquisition of a single musician's work. Michael Jackson, an iconic figure in pop music history, continues to wield immense influence even after his passing in 2009 at the age of 50. Renowned for his unparalleled success, Jackson has sold over 400 million records worldwide, although some experts suggest this figure may be significantly higher.

One of his most famous 1982 album, "Thriller," remains the best-selling record of all time, cementing Jackson's legacy in the annals of music history. Moreover, his popularity endures in the digital era, with nearly 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Evergreen hits like "Billie Jean" and "Beat It" have each amassed over one billion streams on the platform, attesting to Jackson's enduring appeal.