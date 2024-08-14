The Unsung Heroines Of India's Freedom Fight

Rani Gaidinliu, more commonly known as the “Queen of Nagas" is one of the most famous freedom fighters from the Northeast region of India. Gaidinliu was born on January 26, 1915, in a small village called Nungkao in the present Tamenglong district of the state of Manipur, and was a Rongmei Naga by tribe. Her fight against British rule and her never tiring spirit helped her stand out and earn her an important role in Indian history. She joined the Heraka movement, which aimed at revival of the Naga tribal religion and establishing self-rule of the Nagas (Naga Raj) ending the British rule.