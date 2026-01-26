Shashi Tharoor Declines Comment On CPI(M) Meeting Reports, Cong And Left Dismiss Speculation

Shashi Tharoor declined to comment on CPI(M) meeting reports while attending a Dubai literature festival.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday declined to comment on reports claiming he had held discussions with persons associated with the CPI(M) in Dubai, while both the Congress and the Left rubbished speculation about him switching parties, PTI reported.
Tharoor, who is in Dubai to attend a literature festival, told reporters that he had seen the reports during his flight but said it would not be appropriate to comment on such matters while being in a foreign country, according to PTI. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was approached by journalists after claims surfaced about alleged interactions with CPI(M)-linked individuals in the Gulf city.
The speculation emerged amid reports suggesting that Tharoor was unhappy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging him at a recent event in Kochi, as well as over alleged repeated attempts by party leaders in Kerala to sideline him, PTI reported.
Reacting to the reports, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Monday dismissed questions about any discussion on Tharoor joining the party as mere speculation, saying such claims had no relevance.
When asked whether there would be any obstacle to accepting Tharoor if he chose to join the CPI(M), Govindan said the party followed a common rule of accepting individuals, groups or parties who were willing to oppose communal forces in national politics and approve of the development policies of the Left Front in the state, PTI reported.
Leaders of the Congress also sought to play down the speculation. Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said he was unaware that Tharoor had caused any problem for the party.
"You give various reports and come to us for a response. What can I say about it," Satheesan said, adding that Tharoor was a senior leader and that any issues, if at all, would be resolved.
"“If he has any complaint, the national leadership will examine it and we will bring it to their notice," he said.
UDF convener Adoor Prakash said Tharoor was a member of the Congress Working Committee and very much a party man. He said it was wrong to project that Tharoor was leaving the Congress, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)