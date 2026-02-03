Rahul Gandhi Row: Rule 349 Bars Quoting Books In Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questioned how unpublished information could be mentioned in the House when Gandhi began quoting from an unreleased book.



The Speaker forbade the Congressman from quoting from a news story that contained the unpublished memoir, and the House was repeatedly adjourned.



In defiance of Speaker Birla's decision, the BJP claimed that Gandhi's false accusations damaged the morale of Indian soldiers and undermined the dignity of Parliament. Gandhi claimed that the government is "afraid" of a line he wants to quote from the book and that he would say that in the Lower House.