Sources: Galgotias University Asked To Vacate AI Summit Expo Stall Over Robotic Dog Controversy

Sources say Galgotias University was ordered to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo following controversy over a robotic dog labelled ‘Orion’, alleged to be a Chinese Unitree Go2. The university defends it as a student learning tool using global technology

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Galgotias University AI Summit AI Summit Expo stall controversy
The University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said on Wednesday, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased. Photo: PTI
  • Sources say Galgotias University was directed to immediately vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo amid backlash over a robotic dog display.

  • Critics alleged the ‘Orion’ robotic dog was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2, not an in-house creation by the university.

  • The university stated it used the robot to teach AI programming skills with globally available tools and denied any misrepresentation.

Galgotias University was ordered to immediately vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo on Wednesday amid controversy over its display of a robotic dog labelled “Orion”, which critics claimed was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 rather than an original university creation.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told PTI that the organisers directed the Greater Noida-based institution to clear the expo space as online criticism intensified over allegations that the university had misrepresented imported technology as its own innovation.

The university’s stall had no display by Wednesday, according to on-ground observations.

In a statement, Galgotias University defended its actions, saying the robotic dog was used as part of efforts “to make students learn AI programming and develop and deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is the need of the hour.” The institution added that its faculty and students were “deeply pained by the propaganda campaign” against it, and stressed that its focus remained on student learning and innovation through access to modern technologies for practical experience.

“Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn and build their skills using global technologies,” the statement continued. The university reiterated that the exercise was intended to provide hands-on AI programming skills with widely available platforms and tools.

PTI reported that Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University addressed the matter by saying: “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood.” She added: “Regarding the robot dog, we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so.”

On reports of a government order to vacate the expo area, she told PTI: “I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
