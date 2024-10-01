Partnering For Conservation

The manual highlights the many ecosystem services the rivers and wetlands provide and then details a number of best practices on irrigation and water management that farmers and Water Users Associations (WUA) could adopt. It also motivates them by also listing down all the benefits that follow— lower input cost, savings in water and reduced application of chemical inputs, higher crop yields and improved income, also lesser worries when rehabilitated canal systems facilitate recharging of local rivers and ponds. Simple training modules developed from the manual equip WUAs to support river rejuvenation. Office bearers and members of over 100 WUAs have already been trained, along with the field officers of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation and Water Resources Department.