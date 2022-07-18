Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
National

Remembering Nelson Mandela, Kerala CM Urges People To Fight Racism

Pinarayi Vijayan said remembering Mandela's fight against the apartheid itself amounts to a struggle to preserve the human values. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:21 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered anti-apartheid leader, Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 104 on Monday and said he was a world leader, who led the legendry fight against racial oppression.

Vijayan said remembering Mandela's fight against the apartheid itself amounts to a struggle to preserve the human values. 

"Lets share the life story of Mandela, who is an inspiration to those who fight for freedom and justice. Alongside, let's take a pledge to stand strong against racism and colourism, which continues even today," Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Monday. 

He urged people to come together for "a world filled with humanity and empathy where people are not abused and exploited for their colour, appearance, caste and religion." 

(With PTI Inputs)

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

