SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Take Six Wickets, Registers Best Figures At Lord's By Captain

Australia captain Pat Cummins took six wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa to break a 43-year-old record that saw him register the best figures by a skipper at Lord's.
Cummins sent back the likes of smissing Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada to seal his six-wicket haul. The last fast-bowling captain to take five wickets was Englishman Bob Willis in 1982.
Moreover, Cummins also completed 300 wickets in Test cricket for Australia. Cummins became the eighth Australian to achieve this feat.
Speaking during the break Cummins said, "It's great, got some family as well here, which is nice. Came out after lunch with them looking good and bowled well. Pretty happy to have a decent lead at the moment.
"It's way more than I could have asked for, for any fast bowler 300 is a big number, niggles, injuries and played for a long time, so pretty happy. When the ball is soft, it's easier to bat but it still feels like the odd ball is nipping, feel we bowled well," he added.
Only the great Imran Khan has more fiver-fers as captain (12) with Cummins with 9.
Speaking of the game, Australia managed a 74-run lead in the first innings as they bowled out South Africa for 138.