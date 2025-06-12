South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Stumps
Australia end day 2 at 144/8 with a lead of 218 runs against South Africa in the ongoing WTC final at Lord's. Alex Carey top-scored with 43 runs and Lungi Ngidi took three wickets.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Start Time
The first session of the South Africa Vs Australia, World Test Championship Day 2 final will start from 3:00 PM IST.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Session Timing
1st Session: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lunch Break: 5:00 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.
2nd Session: 5:40 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.
Tea Break: 7:40 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
3rd Session: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Note: An extra 30 minutes may be added to ensure all overs are completed.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Weather Update
Morning: Partly sunny and warm, around 23°C, with 12% chance of rain and 92% cloud cover.
Afternoon: Slight risk of rain, 55% chance of precipitation, humidity around 58%.
Evening: Partly cloudy skies, temperature drops to 17°C, low chance of rain, cloud cover 26%, humidity 71%.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Preview
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Action Underway
And we are underway at Lord's as day 2 action starts off with South African batters looking to chase down the first innings score of 212 set by Australia.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Bavuma-Bedingham Duo Eye Stability
With over 150+ runs to catch up on, South African pair of Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham will look to see out the early morning conditions and bring stability to the SA batting order after losing four wickets last evening.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Bavuma-Bedingham Frustrating Aussies
10 runs came off Mitchell Starc's over, which was the second over of the day as Temba Bavuma played some hard-hitting strokes to get some runs on the board. Proteas will need more shots such as these to get closer to Australia's total of 212.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Temba Bavuma Survives LBW Call
Wow, what drama! Josh Hazlewood doing Josh Hazlewood things as the traps Temba Bavuma plumb LBW and the SA skipper reviews immediately. On DRS, visuals show the ball has knicked off Bavuma's bat and the latter survives.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Ian Smith On-air Points Out Aussies' Body Language
New Zealand veteran Ian Smith on-air points out Australian players' body language and how they look flat on the field. The Aussies have had no joy so far and perhaps Smith is right to point out that they need some energy from somewhere if they are to strike in this hour.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Proteas Pair Frustrate Aussies
Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham are close to stitching up an important fifty-run stand for the fifth-wicket. Australians have been unable to get joy at Lord's today with the wicket relatively flatter than yesterday.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Drinks
Drinks are on the field and South Africa have gone wicketless in this couple of hours. Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (17) have steadied the SA ship with 50-run stand. Bavuma has survived a LBW call and apart from that, there has been no joy for the Aussies.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Nathan Lyon Introduced
Spin is introduced for the first time in this innings as Nathan Lyon comes on to the attack for Aussies. Have to see how much grip and turn does the veteran spinner gets on this track.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Bavuma Walks Back
Well, well! Marnus Labuschagne leaps like Superman as he grabs on to a catch off Pat Cummins' bowling to send back the dangerous Temba Bavuma 36(84) as Proteas lose their fifth wicket. Bavuma was looking so good at the crease, and he has eventually 'thrown' away his wicket here. South Africa are 5 down and still 118 runs behind.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: 100 Up For Proteas
100 up for the Proteas as they trail by 112 runs to Australia's total of 212. SA's newest batter is Kyle Verreynne as he joins David Bedingham at the crease. Aussies will look to add one more scalp before the lunch interval.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: SA Lead Under 100
South Africa's lead is under 100 now and that will give Proteas some hope of revival against Australia in the second innings. And with that it is lunch on day 2.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Lunch
South Africa at lunch on day 2 are 121/5, trailing by 91 runs to Australia's total of 212. David Bedingham is unbeaten on 39 and with him is wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne 11(30). For the Aussies, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have taken 2 wickets each.
AUS 212
RSA 121/5
Day 2: Lunch Break - South Africa trail by 91 runs
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Rain Update
Looks like weather gods have intervened as the start of the second session is delayed due to rain. We will keep you posted. The covers are on however, there is there no actual sign of rain whatsoever.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Action Begins
Action gets underway after a delayed start to post-lunch session due to rain. Proteas trail by 91 runs and will rely on David Bedingham to get them anywhere closer to Australia's total of 212.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Cummins Strikes For AUS
Australia strike post-lunch as Pat Cummins traps Kyle Verreynne on 13 despite the duo colliding with each other. On-field decision stood not out but upon review, the ball showed hitting the stumps as the Aussies struck as Proteas lost their sixth wicket.
Double whammy for Australia as Pat Cummins takes a wicket in the same over. Caught and bowled off his own bowling to send Marco Jansen for naught. Proteas are seven down!
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: AUS On Top
Pat Cummins has his fifth wicket as he sends back the dangerous David Bedingham for 45. Cummins hits the wicket, the ball nips and flies off Bedingham's edge and onto the hands of Alex Carey. SA are eight down and still trail by 77 runs.
Captains with Test 5-fers at Lord’s
5/35 & 5/43 - Gubby Allen vs India, 1936
6/101 - Bob Willis vs India, 1982
5/69 - Daniel Vettori vs England, 2008
5/28 - Pat Cummins vs South Africa, 2025
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: AUS One Wicket Away From Batting Again
Proteas, who had a brilliant start to the day, have seen themselves fall off the cliff with wickets falling like nine pins. Keshav Maharaj is latest to depart via run-out as Australia close in on a massive lead against Proteas in the WTC final.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: AUS Take 74 Run Lead
Six wickets at Lord's! Pat Cummins has written his name in the ground's history books as his final wicket wraps up the SA innings, bowling them out for 138. Also, Cummins took his 300th Test wicket in the process.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: RSA Need To Respond
Australia have their 74-run lead in their hand and South Africa have to make the ball talk and take wickets if they are to get back in this contest. Huge session for the Proteas this!
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: AUS Start Off Well
Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne have given Australia the ideal start, without losing a wicket in the opening six overs. AUS have gained a 74-run lead, and we are still into day 2 of the WTC final at Lord's.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: 10 Overs Play
AUS are 28/0 in 10 overs and lead by 102 runs against South Africa after bowling out the opposition for 138 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have steadied the ship for the Aussies.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Rabada Magic At Lord's
Two in an over for Kagiso Rabada! The champion bowler sends back Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in the same over, to bring back South Africa back in the game. What a bowler!
SSouth Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Tea Break
Australia head into the tea session with a lead of 106 runs, despite the two wickets. Kagiso Rabada once again pulled things back for Proteas with two wickets in an over but with Steve Smith at the crease, expect some defiance from the Aussies.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Conditions Flat For Batting
Conditions are better for batting at Lord's and this will be music to the ears for the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Proteas look devoid of answers and will need a good spell from Kagiso Rabada, to bring them back in the Test.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Marnus Labuschagne Departs
Marnus Labuschagne again throws away his wicket as he dismissed by Marco Jansen as Aussies lose their third wicket. Proteas needed that badly after a dull few overs.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Steve Smith Trapped LBW
Again two quick wickets and South Africa have pushed themselves ahead in this game. Steve Smith moves hangs back right through against Lungi Ngidi but the ball hits his pads and Temba Bavuma consults his players and takes a review. All three reds and Smith walks back! RSA fans are jubilant in the stands.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Lungi Ngidi Turning It On For SA
AUS are five down and the latest to fall is Beau Webster who has been trapped LBW plumb in front. Lungi Ngidi is turning on the magic for the Proteas as few more wickets, could hand them the initiative.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Lungi Ngidi Show
Three wickets and SA are back in the contest! AUS dressing room looks glum and no wonder. The Test was right within their grip but with a flurry of wickets, the Proteas can believe they can win it from here. 73/7!
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Proteas Seek Alex Carey Wicket
Alex Carey has been at the crease for quite sometime now and Proteas will know his wicket could open the doors for a quick turnaround in the Test match. The southpaw has played for 20 deliveries, and is looking solid.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Test Tantalizingly Poised
The Test is on a knife's edge with anybody's game at the moment. Proteas have AUS 7 down but the latter have a sizeable lead. Moreover, Alex Carey is looking solid at the crease and his wicket could be crucial.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: AUS' Lead Swells
Australia's lead is 174 runs now and another 30 runs more, could now give them a great initiative. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc have hung around and stitched an important partnership.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: AUS' Lead Crosses 200-run Mark
Australia have taken 200-run lead over South Africa and it seems they are in the driver's seat. Alex Carey and Mitch Starc have stitched an important 50-run stand and has derailed SA's momentum.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Alex Carey Dismissed
Alex Carey walks back 43(50) as South Africa take the eight Australian wicket but the bad news is that AUS's lead is over 200-runs. Anotjer flurry of runs and the Australians end the day on top.