World Test Championship final 2025 was off to a dramatic start as 14 wickets fell on the opening day of the Test match. Kagiso Rabada took a fifer to bowl Autralia out for 212 but in reply South Africa also lost their top four with only 44 runs on board. At the end of day one, the Proteas trailed by 169 runs with only six wickets in hand.
Experts on JioStar reckoned that South Africa's defensive approach with the bat pushed the Proteas on the backfoot despite a tremendous performance from the bowlers.
"I’d say maybe 80% in Australia’s favour, largely because of South Africa’s lack of intent," said former Australia opener Matthew Hayden. "That started with Temba Bavuma. As a captain, it’s not just about bowling changes—it’s also about setting the tone with the bat. He showed little vigour, and that’s dangerous when facing three world-class fast bowlers in conditions that suit them."
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar too noted the lack of intent from South Africa batters.
Bangar and Hayden both put Australia ahead after the first day and said South Africa will need to change their approach to turn things around on Day 2.
"They (South Africa) need to come out with more intent on Day 2. Any signs of aggression—even those few boundaries late in the day—will help. But if they don’t, Australia will come into Day 2 as firm favourites,” said Hayden
"If South Africa needs to do anything differently, it’s this: be more positive. When your approach is positive, your feet move better, and once your feet are in the right place, you control the ball better—whether scoring or defending," said Bangar.
Meanwhile, fast bowling great Dale Steyn was all praise for Rabada who picked up five wickets for 51 runs to help South Africa limit Australia to a paltry 212.
"Rabada, once he senses an opportunity, goes for the kill. He’s just a fantastic bowler," said Steyn. "When he retires, we’ll truly be able to talk about his greatness, but on Day 1, he was outstanding.”