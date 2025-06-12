South Africa Vs Australia, WTC Final: Beau Webster Confident After Wickets Tumble On Day 1

Beau Webster feels Australia are very hard to beat on their day after a successful start in the World Test Championship final for the Aussies.
The reigning champions lead South Africa, who ended the day 43-4, by 169 runs after a superb display from seamers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.
South African seamers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada also did a brilliant job to bowl Australia out for 212, with the latter ending with figures of 5-51.
Webster’s 72 runs were the most of any Australian batter, and the all-rounder is optimistic about his side’s chances in the final.
“Anything can happen on any given day, it's been a long two year cycle to get to this point and when we're at our best, we're very hard to beat,” Webster said.
“It was tricky out there, no doubt. Two good bowling outfits. It was tough work for the batters. We've got a score on the board and to grab four scalps at the end of the day, I think we're pretty happy.
“The degree of seam movement up the slope was tricky, you're set up for the ball coming down and when it goes the other way it's a different story.
“Like we saw tonight, backs against the wall with a smaller total and our quicks come out and get 4-30. A couple more in the morning and we could be well ahead already.
“We're all confident going into these games but it's a Test match, anything could happen and there's a lot of cricket to be played.”