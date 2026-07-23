India Lose One Weightlifting Quota After Doping Violations; Dilbagh Withdrawn From CWG 2026

India's quota was reduced because of multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) during the qualification period for the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's weightlifting quota for the Games has been cut from 16 to 11

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issues a show-cause notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat for alleged indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, and barred her from domestic events till June 26th over non-compliance with UWW Anti-Doping Rules, in New Delhi. Vinesh Phogat gets emotional as she arrives after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated August 17, 2024. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary