India Lose One Weightlifting Quota After Doping Violations; Dilbagh Withdrawn From CWG 2026

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PTI
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India's quota was reduced because of multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) during the qualification period for the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's weightlifting quota for the Games has been cut from 16 to 11

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Summary of this article

  • India's weightlifting quota for the Games has been cut from 16 to 11.

  • N Ajith (71kg), Sairaj Pardeshi (88kg) and Harcharan Singh (110kg) were banned for doping ahead of the CWG.

  • Woman lifter Vanshita Verma (86kg) was also sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation in the qualification period.

Weightlifter Dilbagh Singh has been withdrawn from India's Commonwealth Games contingent after the country's quota was reduced because of multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) during the qualification period.

India's weightlifting quota for the Games has been cut from 16 to 11.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation had named a 12-member squad, spearheaded by Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, for the showpiece and said it was told about the reduced quota only on Wednesday.

"The federation got to know about the reduction of quota from 12 to 11 lifters only yesterday," a well-placed source told PTI.

"Since Dilbagh is suffering from a back injury and did not train at all during the preparatory camp in Birmingham, a decision was made to withdraw him," he said.

N Ajith (71kg), Sairaj Pardeshi (88kg) and Harcharan Singh (110kg) were banned for doping ahead of the CWG.

Woman lifter Vanshita Verma (86kg) was also sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation in the qualification period.

The reduction in quota is another setback for Indian weightlifting, which has repeatedly faced sanctions because of doping offences.

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