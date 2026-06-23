BJP President Nabin Honours Jan Sangh Founder on Death Anniversary

BJP president Nitin Nabin paid floral tributes to Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
Nabin stated that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the true tribute to Mookerjee.
The BJP observes June 23 as 'Balidan Diwas' to honour Mookerjee, who died in a Srinagar jail in 1953 after protesting entry restrictions.
BJP president Nitin Nabin paid floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the party headquarters in New Delhi on his death anniversary, declaring the removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status the ultimate homage to the leader.
The Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019. The BJP observes June 23 as 'Balidan Diwas' or day of sacrifice every year to honour Mookerjee.
"I certainly believe that abrogating Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Nabin told PTI.
Legacy of Sacrifice
Mookerjee died under mysterious circumstances on June 23, 1953, in a Srinagar jail after being arrested for entering Jammu and Kashmir without a permit. He had established the Jan Sangh in 1951 with a nationalist ideology, the abrogation of Article 370 and the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir in to India was one of the party’s core objectives.
"Today, on the 73rd martyrdom anniversary of the revered Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, I pay my respectful tribute to him. He was an ardent nationalist and a great thinker. He was the first Industry Minister of the country. The dream that he saw and for which he sacrificed, the significance of that sacrifice is visible to all of us," Nabin told reporters.
Mookerjee served in the first Nehru cabinet despite not being part of the ruling Indian National Congress.
Nabin said more than 14 crore workers of the BJP are engaged in taking India forward with that nationalist ideology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Fulfilling the Dream
Mookerjee struggled to protect the demography and borders of West Bengal, Assam and Punjab, Nabin told PTI. The recent formation of the BJP government in West Bengal, Mookerjee's birthplace, indicates public support for the party, he said.
"So, we can say that the dream Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji had for India is being fulfilled by our leader Narendra Modi. And, today, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and our leader Narendra Modi are paying him a true tribute by completing his tasks," Nabin added.