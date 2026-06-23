West Bengal CM Pays Homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Death Anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday paid homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee here on his death anniversary.
He paid floral tributes at the bust of Mookerjee at Keoratala crematorium in south Kolkata.
The CM was accompanied by the state's Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Industries Minister Tapas Roy.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mookerjee, and said his unwavering conviction and courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations.
"On his Balidan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a distinguished patriot, scholar and statesman who dedicated his life to India's development. His unwavering conviction, courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations," Modi said in a post on X.
West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also paid floral tributes at the bust of Mookerjee here.
Mookerjee died under mysterious circumstances on this day in 1953 in a Srinagar jail, after being arrested for entering Jammu and Kashmir without a permit.