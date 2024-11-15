Dehradun Accident: Drunk Driving, Collision With Truck, 6 Friends Die Horrific Death | Latest

Dehradun witnessed a horrific accident on November 12 after midnight at ONGC Chowk when a speeding Toyota carrying seven people crashed with a truck resulting in the death of six on the spot.
The impact of the accident was huge as the vehicle turned into a mangled wreck afterwards. The passengers of the car were young men in their 20s who were returning from a party and were presumably drunk while driving beyond speed limits.
Dehradun Accident | Latest Developments
The video of the clash has been doing rounds on social media that revealed the intensity of the clash which resulted in the severe damage to the vehicle and loss of six lives. The car involved was twisted after its collision with the truck and its roof had torn off.
As per NDTV report, two of the passengers were left decapitated and while one of the victim's head severed, another person's body was found twisted inside the crushed car.
Body parts of the victims were found lying on the road after the accident, the police and witnesses told the media.
The police also informed that the car was speeding in several areas it had covered before reaching this spot as per the CCTV footage.
The car was carrying seven people and there remained only one survivor in the accident who is in a critical condition, as per report.
The victims have been identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19).
Siddhesh Agrawal (25) hosted the party in Dehradun and had called his friends to celebrate his new car purchase. Agarwal is admitted in the hospital now.
All the passengers were reportedly drunk during the accident.
Inspector KC Bhatt from Cantt police station told Times of India, “Since the MUV’s driver, who owned the vehicle, did not survive, we are looking into legal alternatives as no charges can be filed posthumously.”
Bhatt has added that as per preliminary reports, the car's driver is at fault for speeding and truck driver may not have caused the accident.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed condolences for the death of the young citizens.
"The news of the death of six youths in a road accident in Dehradun is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his sacred feet and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense pain," he stated.