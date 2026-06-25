Raghav Chadha Seeks Punjab CM's Arrest over Sacrilege Video

Raghav Chadha has demanded the arrest and prosecution of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over a viral video allegedly showing him disrespecting Sikh Gurus, escalating a political firestorm in the northern state.
Chadha, now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, accused Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of fabricating a forensic report to clear the chief minister's name. "The entire Sikh community is hurt, angry, and enraged today," Chadha told news agency ANI, calling for an investigation into how the alleged fake report was procured and who funded it.
The row has deepened political divisions in Punjab, where AAP governs, and comes amid a broader realignment in national politics. Chadha was among several AAP MPs who switched allegiance to the BJP in recent months, a shift that has added personal and political bitterness to the confrontation.
Chadha demanded that Mann resign and face prosecution under Punjab's new anti-sacrilege law. "The first FIR and the first prosecution should be against Bhagwant Mann himself," he said. His remarks follow police claims that CCTV footage shows two Punjab Police officials visiting a Gurugram hotel to arrange the allegedly fabricated report.
Mann has denied the accusations, insisting the video is fake and alleging a conspiracy by the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal to malign him. "For the past few days, my fake videos have been released amid dirty politics. When they don't find another way, they try to defame me using religion," Mann said in a video message, adding that forensic experts examined 1,191 frames and found no match with him.
The chief minister claimed the video features an actor resembling him and accused opponents of exploiting religion for political gains. He has directed Punjab Police to identify and arrest those behind the alleged campaign.
Gurugram Police are investigating the authenticity of the forensic report, while the opposition has stepped up pressure on the AAP government. The controversy has become one of Punjab's most explosive political flashpoints, with the ruling party insisting on the video's fabrication and its rivals demanding independent probes and Mann's resignation.
Chadha's switch to the BJP has given the opposition a prominent former AAP voice at a critical moment, sharpening the attack on the state government ahead of potential political battles.
The development also highlights the broader friction between the AAP and the BJP at the national level, with Punjab emerging as a key arena for their rivalry.