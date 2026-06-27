Why The Akal Takht Declaration Against Bhagwant Mann Has Triggered A Political Row In Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party has denied the allegation and said the interpretation being presented does not establish identity or intent. Party leaders have described the controversy as politically driven and have said the government’s focus remains on governance and legislative work in Punjab, including laws related to sacrilege cases. They have also stated that public discussion should not be shaped by what they describe as unverified interpretations of the video, and have emphasised that the matter is being viewed through a political lens by opponents.