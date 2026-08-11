Who Is Manav Sardana? The Entrepreneur Who Bought A ₹271 Crore DLF Penthouse

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has bought a penthouse at DLF's The Dahlias in Gurugram for Rs 271 crore
Sardana's father, SB Sardana, co-founded automotive-components company Imperial Auto Industries with Jagjit Singh in 1969
The 17,200 sq ft penthouse works out to around Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft on super area and nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area
Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has bought a penthouse at DLF's The Dahlias in Gurugram for Rs 271 crore, making it one of India's costliest single-unit residential transactions reported so far. Sardana was associated with Imperial Auto, the automotive-components company co-founded by his father.
The penthouse, with 17,200 sq ft of super area and 10,500 sq ft of carpet area, translates to around Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on a carpet-area basis, putting it among the country's costliest residential transactions on a per-square-foot basis.
Who Is Manav Sardana?
Manav Sardana is an entrepreneur whose father, SB Sardana, co-founded Imperial Auto Industries with Jagjit Singh in 1969 before its acquisition by Warburg Pincus.
Public records show him as a director in more than a dozen companies linked to the Imperial Auto group. He continues to be in family business.
Inside DLF The Dahlias' Rs 271 Crore Deal
In October 2024, DLF launched its 17-acre super-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, comprising 420 apartments and penthouses, according to PTI. The penthouse sold to Sardana has a 17,200 sq ft super area and a 10,500 sq ft carpet area.
On the super area basis, DLF has sold the penthouse at Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft, while the selling price is nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, sources told PTI. A DLF spokesperson declined to comment on the sale. DLF is expecting a total revenue of more than Rs 40,000 crore from this project. It has already sold more than 65 per cent of its units so far.
The price of an apartment in this project ranges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 170 crore. Penthouses cost more. Demand for luxury apartments has gone up across major seven cities post-COVID pandemic. Gurugram and Mumbai have witnessed many big ticket sales of apartments and penthouses.
During the first quarter of this fiscal, DLF Ltd sales bookings or pre-sales plunged 94 per cent to Rs 657 crore as it did not launch any project. During 2025-26, DLF Ltd's sales bookings or pre-sales fell 5 per cent to Rs 20,143 crore from a record of Rs 21,223 crore in the preceding financial year.
In May this year, the company had given an annual sales bookings guidance of Rs 20,000 crore for the current 2026-27 fiscal. DLF is confident of meeting the sales bookings target of Rs 20,000 crore for this fiscal despite a sharp fall in the June quarter.
DLF reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 793.90 crore for the quarter ended June, despite a huge fall in its total income.