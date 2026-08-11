Who Is Manav Sardana? The Entrepreneur Who Bought A ₹271 Crore DLF Penthouse

On the super area basis, DLF has sold the penthouse at Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft, while the selling price is nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, sources told PTI. A DLF spokesperson declined to comment on the sale. DLF is expecting a total revenue of more than Rs 40,000 crore from this project. It has already sold more than 65 per cent of its units so far.