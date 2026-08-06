Police Issues 'Work-From-Home' Advisory As Rain Inundates Gurugram

"In anticipation of potential heavy traffic caused by waterlogging following continuous heavy rainfall since morning, all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to manage traffic flow on the streets. Traffic is moving smoothly across most parts of the city. In areas where traffic is slow due to heavy rain or other factors, Gurugram Police teams are making every possible effort to ensure smooth traffic movement,” said Sibash Kabiraj, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.