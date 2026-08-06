Police Issues 'Work-From-Home' Advisory As Rain Inundates Gurugram

Intermittent heavy rain since the early hours of Thursday morning brought relief from the humid heat but also caused hardship for residents and commuters, with most parts of Gurugram waterlogged, triggering traffic jams, including on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
Following heavy downpours beginning around 2:40 am, Gurugram police issued an advisory urging corporate establishments and private institutions to allow employees to work from home. Police have appealed to the public via social media not to step out unnecessarily and to use alternative routes.
"The Meteorological Department has maintained a heavy rain alert for the next few hours. We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to allow their employees to 'work from home' today. A reduction in the movement of non-essential vehicles will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of emergency services," police said in the advisory.
Due to the rain, waterlogging has occurred at various major intersections and service lanes, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road, and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
Commuters said the situation worsened during the morning rush hour, with vehicles crawling.
School students and office workers faced difficulties and inordinate delays reaching their destinations, residents said.
They said major roads turn into ponds as soon as the rains begin, even though grand claims are made every year about cleaning drains and improving the drainage system.
According to an official statement and the 24-hour rainfall report, Sohna recorded the highest rainfall at 110 mm, and Gurugram recorded 97 mm. Harsaru and Kadipur sub-tehsils both recorded 74 mm of rainfall, while Wazirabad tehsil recorded 55 mm and Manesar recorded 54 mm. Badshahpur sub-tehsil recorded lower rainfall at 13 mm, while Farukh Nagar and Pataudi recorded 7 mm and 6 mm, respectively.
"In anticipation of potential heavy traffic caused by waterlogging following continuous heavy rainfall since morning, all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to manage traffic flow on the streets. Traffic is moving smoothly across most parts of the city. In areas where traffic is slow due to heavy rain or other factors, Gurugram Police teams are making every possible effort to ensure smooth traffic movement,” said Sibash Kabiraj, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.