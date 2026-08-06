Flood Waters Recede In Parts Of Central Kerala As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Five Districts

The IMD on Thursday issued an orange alert forecasting moderate rainfall and strong winds in five central Kerala districts even as floodwaters began receding in several affected areas, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the three-hour orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts from 7 am to 10 am on Thursday.
According to the IMD statement, these districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by surface wind speeds of up to 40 kmph over the next three hours.
Officials said floodwaters have started receding from several low-lying areas in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.
However, flooding continues in Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions of Alappuzha district, although water levels have begun to decline gradually, they said.
According to the Alappuzha district administration, 118 relief camps are functioning in Cherthala, Ambalapuzha, Kuttanad, Karthikappally, Mavelikkara and Chengannur taluks.
A total of 5,012 families comprising 14,646 people are staying in these relief camps, they said.
Major road links, including the Alappuzha-Changanassery road and the Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla road, remain inundated, disrupting the movement of people and goods.
District administrations have declared holidays for educational institutions in flood-affected areas.
Earlier, the IMD had issued orange alerts for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Thursday.
An orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts has been issued for Friday.
An orange alert indicates the likelihood of rainfall ranging from 115 mm to 204 mm.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised people not to enter rivers and other water bodies for bathing, fishing or any other purpose during the heavy rains.
The authority also urged the public to avoid non-essential travel during periods of intense rainfall and refrain from visiting waterfalls, reservoirs and hilly tourist destinations until the weather warnings are withdrawn.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while travelling along roads near water bodies and on stretches undergoing repair work due to the increased risk of accidents during heavy rain.
The KSDMA also cautioned people against gathering on bridges over rivers and other water bodies for sightseeing or taking selfies and urged them to avoid night travel to hilly regions.
It further warned of accidents caused by uprooted trees and damaged electricity poles due to strong winds.