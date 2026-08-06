Kejriwal Alleges Centre Forced SIAM to Withdraw 'Report' on E20 Fuel

Further, it said, "We understand from OMCs that checks have been instituted, including water ingress testing about 8-12 times a day at over 87,000 outlets & after each instance of rain near petrol pumps." Reassuring consumers and the general public that "the automobile industry has always been fully supportive of this initiative of the government of India on E20 which is important from an energy security perspective", SIAM said, adding that "There is no cause for concern arising from the matter reported as these issues have been routinely addressed over the past several decades between auto industry and OMCs."