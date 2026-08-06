J-K Religious Body Objects To Sale Of Pork Products On Quick-Commerce Platform

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of several religious bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday expressed outrage over the alleged sale of pork products on a quick-commerce platform in the valley and asked the company to remove them immediately.
In a statement, the MMU, headed by Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said screenshots shared by people showed pork products being listed for sale on the online delivery platform in Kashmir.
The MMU said it was well known that the sale or consumption of pork is prohibited in Islam and that Muslims are highly sensitive to the issue. "How was it allowed to enter the market for sale?" it said.
"This matter should be seriously investigated by the authorities and those involved should be warned," it said.
The body also asked the company to remove the products and ensure that they are neither stocked, advertised nor sold in Kashmir.
"Businesses operating in the region have to respect religious and cultural sensitivities of the region and act responsibly," the MMU added.