Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill House Becomes Luxury Apartments, Triplex Sold For Rs 172 Crore

According to property registration documents obtained by Zapkey.com, the apartment spans the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors of the building and has a carpet area of 9,527 sq ft, which has been valued at Rs 155 crore. The triplex was sold at Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft to Apco Infratech Private Limited, making it one of the highest per sq ft deals in the area. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 9.3 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.