Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill House Becomes Luxury Apartments, Triplex Sold For Rs 172 Crore

A recent report has revealed Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill house is being redeveloped and a triplex apartment has been sold for Rs 172 crore.

Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar Photo: X
info_icon

Late actor Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill house has seen a new lease of life. Earlier, it was announced that the apartment was set to be demolished and turned into a luxurious housing complex. A recent report has revealed that an entity has purchased a triplex apartment in the sea-view complex for a substantial sum of Rs 172 crore.

According to property registration documents obtained by Zapkey.com, the apartment spans the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors of the building and has a carpet area of 9,527 sq ft, which has been valued at Rs 155 crore. The triplex was sold at Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft to Apco Infratech Private Limited, making it one of the highest per sq ft deals in the area. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 9.3 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The redevelopment project, dubbed as ‘The Legend,’ is being undertaken by the Ashar Group and it features 4 and 5 BHK luxury apartments. Additionally, the complex will also include a 2,000 sq ft museum dedicated to the actor. In 2016, Dilip Kumar had entered into a development agreement with the group. In 2023, the developer announced plans to construct 15 luxury apartments in the building, with completion expected by 2027 and an estimated potential revenue of Rs 900 crore.

Kumar’s Pali Hill bungalow had faced legal disputes, with the family accusing a real estate firm of forging documents to take over the property. However, in 2017, Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, announced that they had regained possession of the bungalow, bringing an end to the dispute. The actor passed away in 2021, he is survived by his wife.

