Veteran actress Saira Banu took to her Instagram to pen a touching note for her late husband, Dilip Kumar, on his third death anniversary. The actress shared a letter which was addressed to her husband, and she also shared a series of adorable pictures with him. The post has gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop talking about it.
Taking to her Instagram, Saira Banu penned a letter for Dilip Kumar on his third death anniversary. In her letter, she talked about how much she continues to love him and how thankful she is for having known him. She wrote, “My days stretch on like an eternity and each moment a memory of our togetherness. Often, I think about the love and life we shared as it still keeps us complete... I am grateful to Allah that I have been fortunate enough to belong to you in this life, and with His mercy.”
Take a look at the viral post by Saira Banu here.
Along with the letter, she also shared some anecdotes in the caption. She revealed that Kumar suffered from insomnia. She said that the late actor took sleeping pills, yet he stayed awake. However, after their marriage, his sleep cycle fixed itself. The actress wrote, “Not many people know that he suffered from severe insomnia. Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn. However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time. He even gave me a cute nickname, endearingly saying, ‘Saira, you are my sleeping pill, you are my pillow.’”
In the same caption, Banu also revealed that Kumar would host a musical darbar at their house. She also said that the late actor had friendly relationships with eminent personalities including India’s first prime minister. She also mentioned that he loved cricket and football.
Kumar died on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. He was suffering from age-related ailments and was also diagnosed with pleural effusion. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.