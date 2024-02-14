“Reflecting on the love we shared, I think about the time and place where I recall how I couldn’t resist the opportunity to plant a peck on his cheek. There was one particular moment when Dilip Sahib whistled, and immediately after, I placed my lips on his right cheek. In that moment, I truly wished I could have captured the sound of his whistle to replay it whenever possible, to feel his closeness. Dilip Sahib has been an iconic guiding light not only for me but for all those generations who have been inspired by his gracious presence and romantic personality. Dilip Sahib endures forever... May God always keep him in His love and blessings. “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY.” (sic),” wrote Saira Banu.