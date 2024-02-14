Saira Banu has been really active on social media ever since Dilip Kumar passed away. She has been sharing memories of their time together quite often. Not just that, she even keeps her fans posted about her health and daily activities as well. Today, on Valentine’s Day, she remembers her late husband with a long post sharing numerous memories.
Taking to Instagram, Saira Banu wrote, “This magical Valentine’s Day fills me with wondrous remembrances of the times when the sky was adorned with a million happy, sparkling stars, marking the beginning and continuation of a life of ecstatic togetherness spanning ‘56’ years. Valentine’s Day holds utmost importance for both Dilip Sahib and me. Sahib would often gift me hand-scribbled greeting cards and short notes. I still ponder that while he was the tragedy king and the epitome of romance on the big screen, he also understood the essence of love dearly and profoundly, bringing it to life for real with me at each step of our lives (sic).”
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s love story was something that generations will remember. They were made for each other. The way they used to take care of each other, the way they used to always talk highly about each other’s work and their ethics is something that every couple should learn and imbibe in their lives.
Adding to her post, Saira Banu wrote, “In today’s world, where expressions of love often come disguised as cell phone messages and lengthy texts, I feel extremely fortunate to have experienced a love that found its most genuine expression. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that no matter what, Dilip Sahib and I will continue to walk hand in hand by the grace of God, united in our thoughts and being until the end of time. He is always with me at every step of my life (sic).”
Their love story is something that began from humble beginnings but ended up becoming an immortal love story.
“Reflecting on the love we shared, I think about the time and place where I recall how I couldn’t resist the opportunity to plant a peck on his cheek. There was one particular moment when Dilip Sahib whistled, and immediately after, I placed my lips on his right cheek. In that moment, I truly wished I could have captured the sound of his whistle to replay it whenever possible, to feel his closeness. Dilip Sahib has been an iconic guiding light not only for me but for all those generations who have been inspired by his gracious presence and romantic personality. Dilip Sahib endures forever... May God always keep him in His love and blessings. “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY.” (sic),” wrote Saira Banu.
She concluded the heartfelt long post by adding the hashtag, “#happyvalentinesday (sic).”
On this day of love, people from all over the world need to learn more about the love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. While young couples keep fighting over smaller issues, a deeper understanding of love comes from knowing love stories like that of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Here’s wishing you all a very happy Valentine’s Day.