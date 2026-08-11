Donald Trump Warns FIFA Against 'Terrible Mistake' Over Gianni Infantino

Donald Trump backed Gianni Infantino, saying FIFA would make a “terrible mistake” by replacing him
UEFA, Concacaf, and the AFC accused FIFA of breaching trust over the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan involving World Cup commercial rights
Infantino apologised and the FFE proposal was dropped, but confederations are still demanding greater transparency, accountability, and an independent review
United States President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino after some of the world’s most powerful football confederations accused FIFA’s leadership of eroding trust through a controversial World Cup commercial proposal.
Posting on Truth Social on Monday night, Trump said removing Infantino would damage FIFA’s future success and profitability. He credited the FIFA chief with overseeing what he called the most successful World Cup ever staged.
“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino,” Trump wrote.
He added that the organisation had achieved unprecedented commercial success under Infantino’s leadership and warned that FIFA would “never be as successful or profitable again” if he were replaced.
Trump’s comments came during a period of escalating tension within global football governance, with UEFA, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) publicly challenging FIFA’s recent actions.
FFE Proposal Collapses After Backlash
The controversy centres on FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed entity that would have taken control of the commercial and operational management of FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup.
FIFA had explored selling roughly 20% of the new venture to private investors, a move that immediately drew resistance from several confederations.
Facing mounting criticism, Infantino later apologised for the proposal, effectively abandoning the plan. However, the apology did little to calm concerns among FIFA’s member associations.
In a joint open letter released on Monday, UEFA, Concacaf and the AFC said the issue was not merely procedural but represented a serious failure of leadership.
“Football is the world’s greatest shared passion. It belongs to no individual and no institution,” the letter stated.
The confederations argued that the proposal had been pushed forward on a compressed timeline, without meaningful consultation and with a deadline that limited proper scrutiny by member associations.
“A proposal advanced on a compressed timeline, without meaningful consultation, and pushed toward a deadline before member associations could properly review its terms is not the product of an oversight, it is the product of a design intended to limit scrutiny,” the statement said.
The letter described the attempt to sell an interest in the World Cup as “a profound failure of judgment” and a “fundamental breach of trust” between FIFA and the institutions it is meant to serve.
Confederations Demand Accountability
The three confederations also called for an independent review of the failed FFE initiative, signalling that they believe deeper governance questions remain unresolved even after the proposal was withdrawn.
Their statement warned that when an individual places himself above the collective authority entrusted to him, the responsibility to protect the game’s interests has been abandoned.
The criticism was reinforced by US Soccer, which issued its own statement supporting Concacaf’s position. The federation said it stood alongside Canada Soccer, the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and the Central American Football Union (UNCAF) in seeking reforms that would strengthen FIFA’s governance, transparency and accountability.
The intervention from US Soccer is particularly notable given that the United States will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with Canada and Mexico.
Boycott Threat Remains On The Table
UEFA has indicated that Infantino’s apology does not necessarily end the matter. European football’s governing body has warned that its member associations could still consider boycotting FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, if concerns over governance and decision-making are not adequately addressed.
The dispute has emerged as one of the most significant challenges of Infantino’s decade-long presidency. He was first elected FIFA president on February 26, 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter in the aftermath of FIFA’s corruption crisis.
Infantino’s current term runs until 2027, and he has already announced his intention to seek re-election, which would extend his tenure through 2031.