Chelsea Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Chelsea face AC Milan at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta in a blockbuster pre-season friendly
Both European giants are using the match to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2026-27 season
A near-capacity crowd is expected as two of Europe's biggest clubs meet in Indonesia
Chelsea continue their pre-season tour with another marquee European test as they take on AC Milan at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK), Jakarta, Indonesia, in what will be the first-ever meeting between two major European clubs on Indonesian soil.
The fixture forms part of both clubs' preparations for the 2026-27 campaign and is expected to attract a capacity crowd in one of Asia's most passionate football markets.
The Blues head into the contest looking to bounce back after mixed results on their Asia-Pacific tour. Under Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have shown flashes of attacking quality but have also struggled for consistency against top opposition.
Summer arrivals have gradually been integrated into the squad, while Mykhailo Mudryk's return has added another attacking option as Alonso continues to experiment with his preferred combinations ahead of the Premier League season.
AC Milan, meanwhile, arrive in Jakarta after their Australian leg of the pre-season, which included a Derby della Madonnina clash against Inter Milan. Managed by Ruben Amorim, the Rossoneri are using the tour to build chemistry following an active transfer window while assessing tactical options before the Serie A campaign begins. The Jakarta fixture also reflects Milan's huge fanbase in Indonesia, one of the club's largest global markets.
Although the result will not count toward any silverware, both managers are expected to field competitive line-ups to increase match fitness and evaluate players in high-intensity conditions.
Chelsea will be keen to sharpen their attacking play after an inconsistent tour, while Milan will hope to finish their Asian trip with a statement performance.
With two European heavyweights boasting talented squads and contrasting tactical styles, supporters at GBK Stadium can expect an entertaining contest. Beyond the scoreline, the match represents another important step in both clubs' preparations as they edge closer to the start of the 2026-27 domestic season.
Chelsea Vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can purchase a match pass to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.