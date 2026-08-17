UPSC Releases Civil Services Mains 2026 Admit Card

The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2026 on August 17.
The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2026 is scheduled for August 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30.
The examination will run in two daily shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The Union Public Service Commission released the Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2026 on August 17. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the document from the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 is scheduled for August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30.
Key Examination Details
The examination will run in two daily shifts, with the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The exam structure comprises a written examination and an interview or personality test to select candidates for various services and posts noted in the detailed notification. The written segment comprises nine conventional essay-type papers in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II. Two of these papers are qualifying in nature.
Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks in the written phase, which the Commission determines at its discretion. Those who qualify will be summoned for the interview or personality test.
Download Steps and Support
Candidates must follow a specific process to access their documents:
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Click on the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 link on the home page.
Enter the login details on the new page.
Click on submit to display the admit card.
Check and download the admit card, and keep a hard copy for future reference.
Candidates who do not receive their e-Admit Card by the last working day of the week preceding the examination must contact the Commission immediately.
Support is available in person at the Facilitation Counter in the Commission’s Office or over the phone at 011-24041001.