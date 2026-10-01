UPSC Turns 100: How the Civil Services Exam Shaped India’s Middle Class

For a hundred years, one examination has quietly decided who gets to run the Indian state from behind the scenes. On Thursday, as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) completed a century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the milestone at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, releasing a commemorative coin, a stamp and a book on landmark judgements. The ceremony was about an institution. But the story of the exam is just as much about the households that have built their ambitions around it, and about how a civil services job became shorthand for a secure, respectable middle-class life.