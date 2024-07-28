National

Death of 3 UPSC Aspirants After Flood At Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Sparks Outrage

The death of three UPSC aspirants on Saturday has sparked outrage across the national capital. Political leaders, students and activists are protesting the lack of action and demanding answers from the coaching institution and the Delhi Government. The three students drowned in a flood in the basement of the coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.