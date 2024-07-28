National

Death of 3 UPSC Aspirants After Flood At Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Sparks Outrage

The death of three UPSC aspirants on Saturday has sparked outrage across the national capital. Political leaders, students and activists are protesting the lack of action and demanding answers from the coaching institution and the Delhi Government. The three students drowned in a flood in the basement of the coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

3 UPSC aspirants dead after coaching centre flooded Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi.

1/6
Delhi Coaching Centre Flood
Delhi Coaching Centre Flood Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Security personnel interact with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi.

2/6
Rao IAS Study Centre
Rao IAS Study Centre Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Police personnel and students outside a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where bodies of three civil services aspirants who died after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater are kept, in New Delhi.

3/6
Rau IAS Study Circle
Rau IAS Study Circle Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Students stage a protest over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi.

4/6
Rajinder Nagar Coaching Centre Flooding
Rajinder Nagar Coaching Centre Flooding Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Students stage a protest over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi.

5/6
IAS Coaching Centre student death
IAS Coaching Centre student death Photo: PTI

AAP MP Swati Maliwal takes part in a protest of students over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi.

6/6
IAS Coaching Centre basement Flooded in Delhi
IAS Coaching Centre basement Flooded in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Students stage a protest over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi.

